Petrol

Diesel, petrol prices unchanged since Diwali

The excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 was the first such exercise since the onset of Covid pandemic.

Diesel, petrol prices unchanged since Diwali

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies have continued to keep prices of diesel and petrol unchanged across major Indian cities post revision of duties by the Centre and state governments on the Diwali eve.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi remained static at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 103.97 per litre, respectively.

In the financial capital Mumbai, they were priced at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98, respectively.

Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel remained at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Sunday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

The excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 was the first such exercise since the onset of Covid pandemic.

In fact, the government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May 2020 to mobilise additional resources for Covid relief measures.

