Dubai World Expo 2021-22: ‘Global India Collaborative’ to help in making India $5 trillion economy, says Santosh Mangal

New Delhi: With the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025, the India Global India Collaboration (GIC) was founded during the Dubai World Expo 2021-22. GIC is a section 8 not-for-profit organisation with chapters in 12 countries that account for 80 percent of India's external commerce. It was founded with the explicit goal of promoting sustainable development in which people, planet, and profit coexist.

"GIC is an effort and a platform that enables India to attain the target of $5 trillion GDP," stated Santosh Mangal, Global President of GIC. We seek to make a sustained, measurable, and provable good influence on our society, culture, and business ecosystems by creating a synergy between people, planet, and profit, and we are driven by honesty, intelligence, and vision based on ground realities."

"A vibrant mix of large corporations, SMEs, experts, social entrepreneurs, financial professionals, retailers, and investors." It offers to elevate your firm to a whole new level, driven by technology, fresh ideas, innovations, and acute knowledge of evolving social requirements and scenarios," he added.

The GIC global president stated that GIC would establish regional chapters in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Singapore in the following months. GIC led a high-level team to Dubai from March 25 to March 28 to revitalise the MSME sector and start other initiatives.

In his remarks at the inauguration event, Ved Pratap Vaidik, famous journalist, political analyst, and freelance columnist stated, "India has been the economic superpower since ancient times, as well as the centre of world trade." Traders from all over the world would travel to India in search of trading and commerce prospects. GIC would go a long way in developing the Indian economy in the twenty-first century, which I have been dreaming of for the past 50 years." "We can do our best in numerous areas, including pharmaceuticals and other sectors," he continued. However, for these, we require a broader future vision. The education sector requires a substantial reform, similar to what the United States did after World War II, when it invested 10% of its GDP to promote education."

Apart from GIC delegation leaders from India, prominent trade and industry figures from Dubai were also in attendance.

Ashok Bhuwaniwala, India President, GIC, established the 9-point agenda as the organization's organisational philosophy. "To achieve the aim, GIC will launch targeted programmes, collaborations, and promotions in nine industries to unleash the animal spirit of Indian industry." Industry, Education, Health, Justice, Social, Capital Environment, Media, Ethics, and Gender Issues are among them," Bhuwaniwala remarked.

Sahitya Chaturvedi, president, Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC), Rehan Allawala, founder, Institute of Peace, and Ajay Banarsi Das, entrepreneur, social worker, and politician (Son of former Haryana Chief Minister, Banarsi Das Gupta), were among those present in person and virtually.

Brijesh Mishra, a former MLA and politician, social worker, and philanthropist, stated, "GIC would go a long way in reaching the long-awaited $5 trillion economy because it had all the necessary pieces to realise this objective."

"The MSME sector can make the country Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in manufacturing, confront the unemployment problem, and establish a vibrant and globally competitive industrial innovation eco-system," stated Vandana Singh, former ASSOCHEM vice-president. It also has the ability to significantly empower women by providing large-scale equity in India's growth story."