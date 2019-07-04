Economic Survey 2019 to be tabled in Parliament today

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2019 will be tabled in Parliament by Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian on Thursday.

The Economic Survey 2019 will be presented to both Houses of Parliament- Lok Sabha and Raya Sabha at 12 PM.

."Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government`s first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019" he tweeted on Tuesday.

Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government's first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019 — K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) July 2, 2019

The Economic Survey is the Finance Ministry's view on the annual economic development of the country that gives a broad idea on the macro-economic data, which will impact the budget decisions.

The survey, a flagship annual document of the Ministry of Finance, reviews the developments in the economy over the previous 12 months, which summarises the performance on major development programmes, and highlights the policy initiatives of the government and the prospects of the economy in the short to medium term.

The first full-fledged budget of the Union Government will be tabled on Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.