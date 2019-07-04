close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Economic Survey 2019

Economic Survey 2019 to be tabled in Parliament today

The Economic Survey 2019 will be presented to both Houses of Parliament- Lok Sabha and Raya Sabha at 12 PM.

Economic Survey 2019 to be tabled in Parliament today

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2019 will be tabled in Parliament by Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian on Thursday.

The Economic Survey 2019 will be presented to both Houses of Parliament- Lok Sabha and Raya Sabha at 12 PM.

."Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government`s first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019" he tweeted on Tuesday.

The Economic Survey is the Finance Ministry's view on the annual economic development of the country that gives a broad idea on the macro-economic data, which will impact the budget decisions.

The survey, a flagship annual document of the Ministry of Finance, reviews the developments in the economy over the previous 12 months, which summarises the performance on major development programmes, and highlights the policy initiatives of the government and the prospects of the economy in the short to medium term.

The first full-fledged budget of the Union Government will be tabled on Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tags:
Economic Survey 2019KV SubramanianUnion Budget 2019Budget 2019General Budget 2019Nirmala Sitharaman
Next
Story

Inheritance tax likely to make a comeback in Union Budget 2019, say reports

Must Watch

PT14M23S

Top 5 Agenda: Watch top stories of 4th July, 2019