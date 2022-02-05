हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Finance Minister Sitharaman urges India Inc to open up purse to push growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked India Inc to invest in the economy. 

Finance Minister Sitharaman urges India Inc to open up purse to push growth

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asked India Inc to invest in the economy so that the virtuous cycle kicks in. Referring to the government's decision to cut corporate tax rate, she said, the government has also opened up many sectors including atomic energy and space.

The government in September 2019 slashed corporate tax rate for companies that do not avail of any tax incentive, to 22 per cent. New manufacturing companies have to pay at an even lower corporate tax rate of 15 per cent.

The Budget 2022-23 presented on February 1 proposed that the concessional 15 per cent corporate tax rate would be available for one more year till March 2024 for newly incorporated manufacturing units. Also Read: SBI Q3FY22 YoY net profit up 62% at over Rs 8000 crore

Addressing members of CII, she said industry should quickly join in the government to help virtuous cycle gain traction and push growth. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: Check how to update your old photo on Aadhaar

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Budget 2022-23Union Budget 2022Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021-22
Next
Story

RBI likely to leave policy rates unchanged till April: Report

Must Watch

PT10M17S

Breaking News: Lata Mangeshkar on ventilator due to deteriorating health