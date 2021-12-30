FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing a pre-budget consultation meeting with finance ministers of states and union territories (UTs).

The meeting is taking place at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.Several chief ministers who hold finance portfolios are also attending the meeting.

Chief ministers who are present at the meeting include Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha is also attending the meeting.

