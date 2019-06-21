close

Union Budget 2019

Goa CM seeks central package for crisis-hit mining industry

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday sought a package from the Centre for the state's mining industry, which has not been functioning since March last year.

He made the demand during the pre-budget consultation meeting held in New Delhi. Sawant, who also the Finance portfolio, represented the state during the meeting hosted by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Attended Pre-budget consultation meeting chaired by the Union Minister of Finance Smt @nsitharaman. Sought mining package, support for hinterland tourism, land acquisition package for expressway from NH66 to Mopa Airport, exemption of export duty for high grade ore and also share of VAT in GAIL piped gas," Sawant said in a tweet.

The five-decade-old mining industry in the coastal state came to a standstill in March 2018, after the Supreme Court quashed the second renewal of 88 iron ore mining leases.

As per the estimates, around two lakh people are directly or indirectly dependent on this industry.

