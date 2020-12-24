Good News! Indian Railway passengers to enjoy Delhi-Dehradun journey; here's why

New Delhi: If you are a frequent traveler from Delhi to Dehradun, Indian Railways has come up with good news for you. The train journey between the two places will not only take less time than before but will have an increased frequency of trains also.

Amid the COVID-19 situation, the Northern Railway managed to complete the doubling of rail track on the 28-km-long Deoband-Tapri section. Recently, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, Nothern Railway, inspected the doubling of the track in the rail section.

A speed test of 125 km per hour was also conducted on the 28-km-long Deoband-Tapri rail section. The Chief Railway Safety Commissioner, however, has authorized the fitness of the track at 110 km/hour. Since some finishing works are still going on, the speed for electric locomotives will be restricted to 75 km/ hour for a few days on this rail section, sources told Zee News.



With the doubling of this rail section, the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut-Saharanpur rail route has been doubled, and this will not only reduce the travel time but also put an end to the problem faced by trains on the single track.

The highlights of the 28 km long Deoband-Tapri rail section in the Delhi division are:

- Inspections of the section were carried out by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety

- Detailed safety inspections and appreciated the quality of the track, bridge, and signalling works. Speed trial was carried out at 125 Kmph

- Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has authorised the track fitness at 110 kmph.

- For electric traction, the speed will be temporarily 75 kmph for a few days as some finishing works are in progress.

- With the commissioning of this doubling, the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut-Saharanpur route has now become a double line.

- Doubling of the railway lines will reduce the travel time as the many trains will no longer have to wait for the availability of track.