trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693410
NewsBusinessEconomy
FOOD GRAIN

Govt To Provide Free Food Grains To About 81.35 Crore Beneficiaries For 5 Years From January 2024

Centre to spend approximately Rs 11.80 lakh crore in next 5 years on food subsidy under PMGKAY.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Govt To Provide Free Food Grains To About 81.35 Crore Beneficiaries For 5 Years From January 2024

New Delhi: The union cabinet on Wednesday decided that the Central government will provide free food grains to about 81.35 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for a period of five years with effect from 1st January, 2024.

"This is a historic decision that places PMGKAY amongst the World’s biggest social welfare schemes aimed at ensuring food and nutrition security for 81.35 crore persons, at an estimated  cost of Rs. 11.80 lakh crore over a 5 year period," said the Cabinet release.

The approximate food subsidy for five years for distribution of food grains under PMGKAY will be to the tune of Rs. 11.80 lakh crore. Thus, the Centre will spend approx. Rs. 11.80 lakh crore during the period of next five years as food subsidy under PMGKAY, to provide free food grains to the targeted population, it added.

As an example, the economic cost of 35 kg rice for an Antyodaya family comes to Rs. 1371, while the cost of 35 kg wheat comes to Rs. 946, which is being borne by GOI under PMGKAY, and the foodgrains are provided completely free to the families. Thus, the monthly savings of ration card holders are significant, on account of the free foodgrains.

"Free food grains (rice , wheat and coarse grains/millets) under PMGKAY for 5 years from 1.1.2024 will strengthen food security and mitigate any financial hardship of the poor and vulnerable sections of the population. It would provide Nation-wide uniformity in delivery of food grains free of cost in all States/UTs through a network of over 5 lakh Fair Price Shops under a common logo," Cabinet note said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?