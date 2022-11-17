topStoriesenglish
Govt's big measure to curb LPG theft! Cylinders to come with QR codes soon

Minister Puri on Wednesday said there was an urgent need to produce and use energy in a sustainable way, while ensuring affordability and availability to everyone.

New Delhi: Petroleum Minister Hardeep S Puri has shared an innovative video that showed how LPG cylinders would be embedded with QR codes so that they can be tracked. In a bid to curb LPG theft, the QR codes will be pasted on existing cylinders and welded on new ones, Puri was told by the officials in the video.

The Petroleum Minister took to twitter to share the video. He wrote, "Fueling Traceability! A remarkable innovation - this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones - when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders." (Also Read: Earn up to Rs 3 lakhs per month by just investing Rs 25,000 in THIS business; Details inside)

Minister Puri on Wednesday said there was an urgent need to produce and use energy in a sustainable way, while ensuring affordability and availability to everyone. (Also Read: Financial Crisis? Get loan up to Rs 35 lakh online from SBI in few clicks; check details)

Noting the relevance of the theme of World LPG Week 2022, the Minister said that the theme -- Humanising Energy - is apt as energy has a direct impact on human wellbeing and there is an urgent need to produce and use energy in a sustainable way, while ensuring affordability and availability to everyone. World LPG Week 2022 is being held from November 14 to 18, 2022, at India Expo Mart (IEML), Greater Noida.

