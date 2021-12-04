PAN Card Update: Here’s how to change photo on PAN online

New Delhi: The PAN Card is a document issued by the Income Tax Department that is essential for not just proving your identity but also for all major financial transactions and the filing of income tax returns. Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit alpha numeric number on a PAN card.

This number is used to keep track of the PAN card holder's financial history. PAN Card information is also required for digital transactions including opening a bank account, among other things. The central government has also made the linking of PAN and Aadhaar mandatory.

Because the PAN Card is so significant, the information on it must be correct. You must address any spelling errors, as well as any other corrections, such as signature or photograph mismatches.

If the present photograph on your PAN isn't good enough or appears to be ancient, you can have it replaced. Changes and corrections can be requested online. Here's where you may learn more about the procedure and other details:

How to change photo on PAN card online:

1. You can do so by going to the official website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) or by clicking on the link (https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/pan/index.html) or by going to the UTITSL portal (https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN/index.jsp).

2. Changes or corrections in existing PAN Data will now be selected from the Application Type drop-down option.

3. After that, you must choose the category type. Choose an individual option.

4. Fill in the requested information, then submit by providing the captcha code.

5. You must now select the KYC option.

6. The options for 'Photo Mismatch' and 'Signature Mismatch' can be found here. Choose the one that best suits your needs.

7. Fill in the essential information once more and click Next.

8. Following that, you must provide proof of identity, address, and date of birth.

9. Click the Submit button after checking the Declaration box.

10. After you've completed the steps above, you'll need to pay Rs 101 (plus GST) to change your photograph and signature for addresses in India, and Rs 1011 (plus GST) for addresses outside India.

11. You will receive a 15-digit acknowledgement number after successfully completing the payment.

12.You must take a printout of the application and transmit it to the Income Tax Department's PAN Service Unit.

13. You may also track the application using the acknowledgement number.

