Aadhaar Card Update: Change address on Aadhaar online in simple steps, check how

New Delhi: In India, Aadhaar Card has become one of the most important documents for residents. An Aadhaar Card is accepted as official identity proof by many government and private agencies.

Indian residents are required to submit Aadhaar card details to get various benefits under many government-sponsored schemes. The authorities require beneficiaries of several social schemes to share their Aadhaar card for receiving such benefits.

On their part, residents are required to keep their Aadhaar card details updated to ensure they don't face any troubles in receiving services. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar-issuing body, allows cardholders to make changes easily to their Aadhaar cards.

Cardholders can easily change details such as phone number, address, name, and more, using UIDAI's official portal or by visiting a nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

So, if you shifted home, you can easily change the address on your Aadhaar Card.

Here's how to change the address on your Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Go to UIDAI’s official website at http://uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: Select the 'My Aadhaar' option from the drop-down menu on the home screen.

Step 3: Now, select the 'Update Demographics Data Online' option.

Step 4: Select the 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar' button and share the asked details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Send OTP’ button. An OTP will arrive on the Aadhaar registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter the six-digit OTP to verify your details.

Step 7: Visit the demographics data area and enter the asked details.

Step 8: Select the Proceed option.

Step 9: You will now have to upload scanned colour copies of verification documents to change the address on your Aadhaar Card. Click submit.

Step 10: Check the preview of the Aadhaar card update. You will receive a URN that can be used to check the status of the address update request.

