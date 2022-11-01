Huge relief for LPG customers! OMCs announce huge cut in LPG cylinder price --Check how much you need to pay in your city

New Delhi: In a huge relief to customers reeling under high fuel prices, OMCs have announced reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinders effective from Tuesday, i.e November 1.

Effective from 1 November 2022, the rates of of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 115.50 per cylinder.

OMCs have passed on the benefits of softening international prices to customers although there is no change in the rates of domestic cooking gas.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was cut to Rs 1,744 per cylinder in the national capital from Rs 1,885, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers. Meanwhile, the rates of domestic LPG has been kept unchanged at Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be Rs 1846 in Kolkata, Rs 1696 in Mumbai and Rs 1893 in Chennai.

PRICE OF LPG CYLINDERS IN YOUR CITY EFFECTIVE FROM November 1, 2022

OMCs announce LPG price change twice a month, once in the begining of the month and once during the middle of the month.