topStories
NewsBusinessEconomy
LPG GAS CYLINDER PRICE HIKE

Huge relief for LPG customers! OMCs announce huge cut in LPG cylinder price --Check how much you need to pay in your city

Effective from 1 November 2022, the rates of of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 115.50 per cylinder. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 07:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Huge relief for LPG customers! OMCs announce huge cut in LPG cylinder price --Check how much you need to pay in your city

New Delhi: In a huge relief to customers reeling under high fuel prices, OMCs have announced reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinders effective from Tuesday, i.e November 1.

Effective from 1 November 2022, the rates of of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 115.50 per cylinder. 

OMCs have passed on the benefits of softening international prices to customers although there is no change in the rates of domestic cooking gas.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was cut to Rs 1,744 per cylinder in the national capital from Rs 1,885, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers. Meanwhile, the rates of domestic LPG has been kept unchanged at Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be Rs 1846 in Kolkata, Rs 1696 in Mumbai and Rs 1893 in Chennai.

 

PRICE OF LPG CYLINDERS IN YOUR CITY EFFECTIVE FROM November 1, 2022

You can click on this link to find out how much you will have to pay for LPG in your city.

OMCs announce LPG price change twice a month, once in the begining of the month and once during the middle of the month.

Live Tv

LPG Gas Cylinder price hikeLPGLPG gasLPG Gas Cylinder

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Illegal' Trap of Fantasy Games
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'