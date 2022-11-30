India registers 6.3% GDP growth for Q2: Govt data

New Delhi: India’s Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the July-September period of the current financial year is 6.3%. The data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed the GDP growth rate.

GDP is derived as the sum of the gross value added (GVA) at basic prices, plus all taxes on products, less all subsidies on products. The total tax revenue used for GDP compilation includes non-GST revenue as well as GST revenue.

The country`s gross domestic product (GDP) for the April-June quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year 2022-23 rose 13.5 per cent, as per provisional estimates released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on August 31, 2022.

According to the government data, the GDP had expanded by 20.1 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2021-22.Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices in Q1 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 64.95 lakh crore, as against Rs 51.27 lakh crore in Q1 2021-22, showing a 26.7 per cent growth, against 32.4 per cent in Q1 2021-22.

