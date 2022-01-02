Indian Railways cancels 14 trains from Mumbai, Pune: Check list before travel date

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled a few long-distance passenger trains that were expected to run between 02.00 hrs of Sunday (2 January) to 02.00 hrs of Monday (3 January).

The Indian Railways has taken the decision in view of an important work to be done by the Central Railway Zone (CR). During the dates mentioned above, the central division of the Indian Railways will operate a special infrastructure block on Up and Down slow lines between Kalva and Diva, according to a report by Mint.

The Central Railway will operate cut and connection of the newly laid slow line with the already implemented slow lines for diversion with the Thane - Diva 5th and 6th lines, the report added.

Due to the ongoing work, several trains will remain suspended. Here’s the complete list:

Cancellation of Mail or Express Trains on January 2 (Sunday):

11007/11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12071/12072: Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

12109/12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

12123/12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

12139 Mumbai-Nagpur Sevagram Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express

Cancellation of Mail or Express Trains on January 3 (Monday):

11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

Short termination of Express trains

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 1.1.2022 short terminated at Pune

11030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Exp JCO 1.1.2022 short terminated at Pune

Short origination of Express trains

17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune.

11029 Mumbai – Kolhapur Koyna Exp JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune

