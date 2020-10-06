Indian Railways to issue second reservation chart 30 minutes before departure of trains; Check details

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to restore the earlier system of preparation of second reservation charts from October 10 as the Centre has issued COVID-19 guidelines under Unlock 5.0 to lift restrictions.

As per the request of Zonal Railways for ensuring the convenience of rail passengers, the matter has been examined and it has been decided that the second reservation chart shall be prepared at least 30 minutes before the scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of the train, said the Ministry of Railways.

Accordingly, ticket booking facility, both online and on PRS ticket counters, shall be available, before preparation of the second chart, it said, adding that CRIS has been issued necessary modifications in the software to restore this provision from October 10.

Prior to the COVID situation, the first reservation chart was prepared at least 4 hours before the scheduled departure of trains. Thereafter, the available accommodation could be booked across PRS counters as well as through the internet on a first-come-first-serve basis till the preparation of second reservation charts, according to the Ministry of Railways.

Earlier, the second reservation charts were prepared between 30 minutes to 5 minutes before the scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of trains. Cancellation of already booked tickets was also permitted during this period as per the provisions of refund rules.

"Due to pandemic, instructions were issued to shift the time of preparation of second reservation chart to 2 hours before scheduled/ rescheduled time of departure of trains," the statement added.