हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Indian Railways to run 40 ‘clone’ trains from September 21, here's the timings, routes and other details

Indian Railways will run 40 pairs of new special trains or 'clone' trains from Monday (September 21) for which the reservations started on September 10. This will be the first time that the Indian Railways’ will run 40 ‘clone’ or duplicate trains on high-demand routes and the advance reservation period for these trains is 10 days.

Indian Railways to run 40 ‘clone’ trains from September 21, here&#039;s the timings, routes and other details

Indian Railways will run 40 pairs of new special trains or 'clone' trains from Monday (September 21) for which the reservations started on September 10. This will be the first time that the Indian Railways’ will run 40 ‘clone’ or duplicate trains on high-demand routes and the advance reservation period for these trains is 10 days.

Notably, these trains will be in addition to the 310 special trains which are already in operation. These trains will be run one or two hours ahead of the departure of already operating special trains. However, the travel time and the stoppages will be limited to operational halts, the Indian Railways had said.

While the tickets for 19 pairs of these trains will be charged at the Humsafar Express rates, it will be at par with the Janshatabdi Express rates for the clone train between Lucknow and Delhi.

According to Indian Railways, 10 trains (5 pairs) will operate between Bihar and Delhi under the East Central Railways. These trains will originate and terminate at Bihar's Saharsa, Rajendra Nagar, Rajgir, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur. 

Live TV

The two trains operating under the Northeast Frontier Railway are also from Bihar: Katihar to Delhi and back. 

The Northern Railway will also run 10 trains (5 pairs) which will operate between Delhi and Bihar and back, West Bengal to Delhi, Punjab to West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh to Delhi among others. 

The South Central Railway will operate two trains between Danapur (Bihar) to Secunderabad and back. The South Western Railway will operate 6 trains (3 pairs) between Goa and Delhi, Karnataka-Bihar and Karnataka-Delhi. 

The Western Railway will run 10 trains (5 pairs) between Bihar (Darbhanga)-Gujarat(Ahmedabad), Delhi-Gujarat, Bihar (Chhapra) to Gujarat (Surat), Mumbai-Punjab, Gujarat(Ahmedabad)-Bihar (Patna).

Tags:
Indian Railwaysclone trainsTrains
Next
Story

Government to stop printing of Rs 2000 notes, rumours or reality?
  • 54,87,580Confirmed
  • 87,882Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M57S

Zee World Exclusive: 'Rafale' fighter jet flies near LAC