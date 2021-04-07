Indian Railways to start 4 Shatabdi trains, 1 Duronto special train from April 10: Check routes and schedule

New Delhi: Indian Railways is going to start four Shatabdi trains and one Duronto special train from April 10 for passengers.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet has said, dedicated in the service of passengers, 4 Shatabdi Special, and a Duronto Special Train are being started by the Indian Railways. These services will start from 10 April to 15 April, which will ensure convenient, and safe travel.

यात्रियों की सेवा में समर्पित, भारतीय रेल द्वारा 4 शताब्दी स्पेशल, तथा एक दुरंतो स्पेशल ट्रेन आरंभ की जा रही हैं। 10 अप्रैल से 15 अप्रैल के बीच यह सेवायें शुरु होंगी, जिनसे सुविधाजनक, और सुरक्षित यात्रा सुनिश्चित होगी। pic.twitter.com/Owz3zzL5SU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 5, 2021

Shatabdi Special Train route and schedule

New Delhi - Amritsar (Daily)

New Delhi - Amritsar (Weekly)

Chandigarh - Delhi (6 Days a week)

New Delhi - Daurai (Daily)

Duranto Special Train route and schedule

Sarai Rohilla, Delhi - Jammu Tawi (3 days in a week)

On April 3, Goyal thanked Rail Parivaar for their dedication and stupendous efforts and Breaking almost all records in the COVID year.

Piyush Goyal said while the world came to a standstill, Railwaymen never took a day off, and worked even harder at a great personal risk to keep the Wheels of the Economy moving.

The Minister said "With your sheer willpower and resilience, we turned this crisis into an opportunity". 4,621 Shramik Specials were run to unite families and carry more than 63 lakh stranded citizens. Despite limitations during the lockdown, 370 major safety and infrastructure works were completed. Kisan Rail Services became the medium to connect our ‘Annadatas’ directly with bigger markets. You, through your service, made this possible and in turn touched the hearts and lives of lakhs of people.

It is a matter of immense pride for me that Railways, with its exemplary work, has spearheaded the economic recovery. 1,233 million tonnes of originating freight has been loaded, which is the best ever for any year. 6,015 RKM of Rail Electrification works has been achieved in the last Financial year. As they say, “Records are meant to be broken” and no one does it better than Indian Railways."

The Minister further added that now, Railways has become a customer-centric and is taking numerous steps for improving its speed as well as operational efficiency. This is visible as the average speed of freight trains has almost doubled to 44 Kmph and punctuality of the passenger trains has been maintained at a level of 96%. There have been zero passenger fatalities and a drastic reduction in number of consequential train accidents in last 2 years.

