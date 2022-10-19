NewsBusinessEconomy
India's mineral output registers cumulative growth of 4.2 pc in Apr-Aug period

Coal, lead conc, zinc conc and limestone are important minerals which have shown positive growth in August.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 06:03 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: The country's mineral output registered a cumulative growth of 4.2 per cent in the first five months of this fiscal compared to the year-ago period.

However, the index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector during August was at 99.6, which was 3.9 per cent lower as compared to the level in August last year, according to the provisional data of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM). (Also Read: Elon Musk's Burnt Hair perfume sold out; Netizens react in THIS way)

The output of important minerals in August includes coal 580 lakh tonnes, lignite 29 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2,829 million cu m, petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes and bauxite 14.5 lakh tonnes. (Also Read: Blinkit sets a new trend! The upcoming New Delhi store is run by 20 specially-abled individuals)

Coal, lead conc, zinc conc and limestone are important minerals which have shown positive growth in August.

The important minerals that have shown negative growth include natural gas (U), manganese ore, petroleum (crude) and magnesite.

