Interim Budget 2019: Highlights of Piyush Goyal's budget speech

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is presenting the NDA government's last Budget. Coming just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Interim Budget is likely to focus majorly in the Agriculture, banking, real estate sectors and the Railways.

While addressing the all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday said that the government’s focus lies on finding solutions to problems of people. "The country expects from all of us to perform our duties as Parliamentarians in a positive manner and we must deliver to the expectations of the people," he said

Here are the highlights of Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech:

# Piyush Goyal: Farmers were not getting full return of their investments in the past years. For the first time in history, this government set up the MSP which was at least 50% more than the expenditure of the farmers.

# Piyush Goyal: We have given a major uplift in public healthcare. Ayushman Bharat, launched with an aim to provide medical care to nearly 50 crore people, has resulted in 3,000 crore savings by families of poor sections. 21 AIIMSs are operating or being established, 14 of these have been announced since 2014. Now the 22nd AIIMS will be set up in Haryana

# Piyush Goyal: We have worked to bridge the urban-rural divide. From empty promises in the past, targeted expenditure has been undertaken to improve the quality of life in villages; we aim to bring development, preserving the soul of villages. Construction of rural roads has been tripled under the pradhan mantri gram sadak yojna

# Piyush Goyal: Efforts taken to bring full representation for economically weak backward classes, by giving them reservation in jobs and education

# Piyush Goyal: Over 5 lakh villages have been declared open defecation free. This is no longer a government scheme but a public initiative. We want to thank the people of the country for this initiative.

# Piyush Goyal: Defaulting managements are now either paying or leaving their businesses. To restore the health of banking sector, recapitalization amounting to 2.6 lakh crore has been done. Confident that given the pace of reforms in banking sector, other banks too will recover:

# Piyush Goyal: farmers income have doubled. Fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4% in the revised estimate of 2018-19.

# Piyush Goyal: We are the fastest growing major economy in the world today. Besides generating high growth rate we have contained double-digit inflation.

# Piyush Goyal: India is solidly back on track. We have prepared the foundation for better growth of life and marching towards growth and prosperity

# Piyush Goyal begins Budget speech amid din in Lok Sabha.

# Cabinet approves Interim Budget 2019, to be presented at 11 am.

# Finance Minister Piyush Goyal calls on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Interim Budget 2019.

The Budget session of Parliament will have 10 sittings spread over 14 days. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday told media persons that the Interim Budget Session of Parliament, subject to exigencies of Government Business, may conclude on February 13, 2019.