IRCTC good news! Indian Railways resumes monthly pass service for 56 trains

New Delhi: With India moving ahead with the unlock phase in full swing, the Indian Railways has resumption of monthly season tickets (MST), in a bid to provide convenience to lakhs of passengers.

The MST services will be resumed from September 3 onwards, according to a notification by the Northern Railways. However, the facility will be reopened for a select number of trains operated in the region.

As of now, the MST service has been resumed for only 56 trains that are operated by the Northern Railway. The Indian Railways had temporarily suspended the monthly season tickets to ensure that COVID-19 protocols remain intact in trains carrying a high number of daily passengers.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar told News 18 that daily commuters will be able to use their monthly seasonal tickets for travelling only in 56 permitted trains. The price of MST passes has remained unchanged.

Passengers will be able to use the monthly travelling passes in only select trains. If anyone is found travelling on a train that doesn’t come under the ambit of the MLT pass, then he or she will be penalised accordingly.

One can travel in trains such as unreserved mail and express trains especially EMU, DEMU, MEMU, mail express and passenger trains using the MLT pass. Moreover, passengers have been warned from using the MLT pass for long journeys, as its use is only meant for fixed destinations. Also Read: Supertech twin-tower case: Noida Authority's planning manager suspended, SIT team set up

Since the onset of the unlocking phase, the Indian Railways has taken several steps to offer convenience to lakhs of passengers. Previously, Railways has also announced the resumption of several special trains that act as a lifeline for many. Also Read: HDFC Life Insurance to buy Exide Life in a Rs 6,687 crore cash and stock deal

Live TV

#mute