IRCTC Package: Visit Mata Vaishno Devi in budget with Indian Railways, check details

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently launched a Vaishno Devi tour package to let tourists travel the holy place in Katra, Jammu, in budget.

IRCTC is known for offering several tour and travel packages to let tourists visit some of the most scenic locations across the country. The Mata Vaishno package will add to the portfolio of the subsidiary of the Indian Railways.

In the IRCTC Mata Vaishno package, tourists will travel to the popular shrine of Vaishno Devi. The shrine board is situated at a distance of about 12 km from Katra, Jammu.

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Package Price

Tourists planning to visit the holy Mata Vaishno can book the package from its official website. The package costs Rs 5795 per person. IRCTC had announced the Vaishno Devi package via its official Twitter account.

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Package Itinerary

On the first of the trip, passengers are required to arrive at the New Delhi Railway Station, which is the starting point of the religious trip. From Delhi, passengers will travel to Jammu via AC 3 tier train.

On the second day, tourists will be taken from the Jammu station to Katra via a non-AC vehicle on sharing basis. The total number of passengers on the vehicle will totally depend on the group size.

Upon arriving at Katra, passengers will take a halt at the Saraswati Dham to collect the registration slip of the Mata Vaishno Devi yatra. From there, they will be transferred to a hotel where they will get their breakfast.

Finally, on the third day, passengers will be starting their trek to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. After visiting the temple, passengers will be taken back to the hotel for a night stay.

On the next day, passengers will be transferred to Jammu Railway Station, from where they will take a train to New Delhi, marking an end to the religious visit to Vaishno Devi.

