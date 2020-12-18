हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jewar Airport

Jewar airport to be called Noida International Airport: Design, logo and other details you want to know

The Jewar airport, which will be the second major airport in Delhi-NCR.

Jewar airport to be called Noida International Airport: Design, logo and other details you want to know

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the name, design and logo of the international airport to be constructed in Noida's Jewar.

"This airport will become the pride of India and will be one of the best in the world. We will present it as a global brand," the CM said while going through a presentation on the airport at his residence. Adityanath said the Jewar airport will lead to the development of industrial infrastructure that will increase employment opportunities, encourage manufacturing and exports, news Agency PTI has reported.

Check out all the details regarding the upcoming Noida International Airport

- The Jewar airport will be named Noida International Greenfield Airport while a picture of stork, the state bird--will used in its logo.

- The name -- Noida International Airport -- was finalized during a meeting with the Swiss company -- Zurich AG officials in Lucknow.

- It will be designed on the lines of world-famous airports in London, Moscow and Milan, PTI quoting officials added.

- The initial capacity of the airport, proposed to be built in four phases, will be 12 million passengers per year, which will be expanded to 70 million passengers per year by 2050.

- Initially, it will have two runways, which will be increased to five in due course of time.

- 1,334 hectares for the airport has been acquired by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration. Also, 48.097 hectares have been acquired for rehabilitation purposes.

- The state government plans to acquire 5,000 hectares of land to develop this airport to its full capacity.

- The Jewar airport, which will be the second major airport in Delhi-NCR, is designed to take the load off Delhi`s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

- The Zurich AG subsidiary has hired architects, who have finalized the layout design of the passenger terminal.

- The state government is yet to finalize a date for inauguration of the project next year.

