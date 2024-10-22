Lenskart Appoints Former OYO CFO Abhishek Gupta As Financial Head; Mukti Hariharan Joins Coca-Cola

Lenskart's New CFO: Indian eyewear giant Lenskart has appointed Abhishek Gupta, former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of hospitality startup OYO, as its new CFO. Along with his duties as CFO, Abhishek Gupta will focus on enhancing Lenskart's corporate governance framework, ensuring stronger compliance and oversight to support the company's strategic goals and long-term growth.

In a LinkedIn post on October 22, Gupta expressed his excitement about the transition, saying, "After an incredible nine-year journey at OYO, I’m excited to share that I’ve recently joined Lenskart as CFO. A heartfelt thank you to Ritesh and the entire OYO team for the trust and friendship."

This appointment comes less than two months after Lenskart’s previous CFO, Mukti Hariharan, left the company to join Coca-Cola. Reflecting on his time at Lenskart, Hariharan shared, "Last week marked my final days at Lenskart, and what an incredible journey it has been. I’m excited for the future of the business, and I feel immense pride in the high-performance team I had the opportunity to build and lead."

He further acknowledged the leadership team, including Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, and others, for making his experience memorable.

Abhishek Gupta resigned from OYO in March and officially joined Lenskart in August, according to his LinkedIn updates. He noted that as CFO, he will lead long-term strategic planning and execution, while also focusing on enhancing the financial strategy and strengthening corporate governance at Lenskart.

OYO, which plans to list on the stock exchanges, had previously announced Abhishek Gupta's departure in December.