LPG At Rs 400 Cheaper: Over 10 Crore Customers To Get Gas Cylinder At This Price, Check If Your Name Is On The List

New Delhi: The union government on Tuesday announced to reduce the cost of cooking gas LPG cylinders by Rs 200 for all households using them.

The government also said that it will provide 75 lakh new connections to the Ujjwala scheme. This means that more than 10 crore people all over the country will now benefit from this scheme. The Ujjwala scheme gives free LPG connections to women in rural households.

As of now, the price of domestic LPG, which is used in the kitchen for cooking purposes, is Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder in New Delhi. This will now come down by Rs 200 per cylinder to Rs 903. The prices of domestic LPG cylinders were last changed on March 1, when they became Rs 50 more expensive.



Who Will Get LPG Gas Cylinders By Rs 400 Cheaper Price?

People who are a part of the Ujjwala Yojana will get even more benefit due to the latest government decision. These beneficiaries used to get Rs 200 less on a cylinder because of the government subsidy. Hence they had to pay Rs 903 for per bottle of LPG cylinder. But now, with this new decision, they will pay Rs 200 less on top of that. This means Ujjwala beneficiaries will now pay only Rs 703 for a cylinder

By providing Ujjwala connections to 75 lakh families, the total number of people benefitting will become 10.35 crore. This decision by the government to decrease the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 200 has triggered a new political debate in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are sheduled by the end of the year. In MP, the Congress has promised to provide the cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500.

Meanwhyile the central government's decision is being touted as a gift from the Modi government to women for Onam and Raksha Bandhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the reduction in prices of cooking gas cylinders by Rs 200 for all connection holders will give a lot of convenience to all "my sisters and family members on the occasion of Rakshabandhan."