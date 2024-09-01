LPG Commercial Cylinder Prices Hike In Delhi From September 1: Check New Rates

LPG Commercial Cylinder Price in Delhi: Oil marketing companies have raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders in the national capital. The rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 39 in Delhi, effective from today, September 1.

After the revised rate, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1,691.50 from today. However, the exact reason behind the recent price increase has not been disclosed yet.

The sudden hike in LPG prices is likely to impact businesses across various sectors, from restaurants and hotels to small-scale industries, as consumers grapple with rising costs.

Previous LPG Commercial Cylinder Price Hike

The LPG gas cylinder price hike comes after a series of reductions that had offered some relief to businesses. In July, the price of LPG cylinders fell by Rs 30 per cylinder, following more notable cuts of Rs 69.50 in June and Rs 19 in May. The June 1st reduction brought the retail price down to Rs 1,676, underscoring the considerable price fluctuations within a short timeframe.

Factors Involved in LPG Price Hike

Several factors are involved in the price hike of LPG commercial cylinders. These include international oil prices, taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics, which play a significant role in these pricing decisions.