LPG Price Hike: Price Of 19-Kg Cylinder INCREASED - Check City-Wise New Rates

New Delhi: As the elections in five states are coming to an end, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have gone up by Rs 21 with immediate effect. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have adjusted the prices, and now the new price for a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1797.50.

Let's look at the revised prices for 19-kg LPG cylinders in different cities:

Chennai: Rs 1,968.5

Kolkata: Rs 1,908

Mumbai: Rs 1,749

The good news is that the household budget won't be affected much because there's no increase in the prices of domestic cylinders. Currently, the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 820.

Additionally, the government provides an LPG subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder to Ujjwala beneficiaries, and they are allowed up to 12 refills per year.

It's worth noting that earlier in August, companies reduced the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 200, bringing significant relief to consumers. Since then, the price has remained unchanged, and the current cost of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 903.