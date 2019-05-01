LPG prices hiked with effect from May 1; Know how much will the cylinder cost

The prices of LPG or liquefied petroleum gas were hiked on Wednesday with immediate effect. The prices of LPG cylinder with subsidy has been increased by Rs 0.28 in Delhi and Rs 0.29 in Mumbai while the price of LPG cylinder without subsidy has been increased by Rs 6 in both Delhi and Mumbai, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.

With effect from May 1, subsidised LPG prices stood at Rs 496.14 in Delhi, Rs 499.29 in Kolkata, Rs 493.86 in Mumbai and Rs 484.02 in Chennai. Earlier, the subsidised prices were Rs 495.86 in Delhi, Rs 499 in Kolkata, Rs 493.57 in Mumbai and Rs 483.74 in Chennai.

After the hike, non-subsidised LPG prices stood at Rs 712.5 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 738.5 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 684.5 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 728 per cylinder in Chennai. The April prices were Rs 706.50 in Delhi, Rs 732.50 in Kolkata, Rs 678.50 in Mumbai and Rs 722.00 in Chennai.

The prices for the 19 kg cylinder have been revised to Rs 1328 in Delhi, Rs 1376 in Kolkata, Rs 1275 in Mumbai and Rs 1427 in Chennai.