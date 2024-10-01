Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2800848https://zeenews.india.com/economy/lucknow-man-orders-iphone-worth-rs-1-5-lakh-with-cod-option-kills-delivery-boy-after-receiving-it-2800848.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
LUCKNOW

Lucknow Man Orders iPhone Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh With COD Option, Kills Delivery Boy After Receiving It

The Lucknow man had ordered the iPhone worth about Rs 1.5 lakh from Flipkart and opted for COD (Cash on Delivery) payment option.

|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 10:16 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lucknow Man Orders iPhone Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh With COD Option, Kills Delivery Boy After Receiving It

Lucknow: A 30-year-old delivery man was allegedly killed when he went to deliver an iPhone to a customer who was supposed to pay him Rs 1.5 lakh for the product, police said on Monday.

They said his body was dumped into the Indira Canal here and a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called to find it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh said Gajanan, from Chinhat, had ordered the iPhone worth about Rs 1.5 lakh from Flipkart and opted for COD (Cash on Delivery) payment option.

"On September 23, delivery boy, Bharat Sahu of Nishatganj, went to deliver the phone at his place where he was killed by Gajanan and his accomplice. After strangulating Sahu, they put his body in a sack and disposed it off in the Indira Canal," he said.

When Sahu did not return home for two days, his family registered a missing persons complaint on September 25 at the Chinhat police station.

While scanning Sahu's call details and trying to trace his location, police found Gajanan's number and managed to reach his friend Akash.

During interrogation, Akash confessed to the crime, the DCP fficer said.

Police are yet to find the body.

"The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is trying to find the body of the victim in the canal," the officer said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK