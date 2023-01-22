topStoriesenglish
Maharashtra govt considers return to Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for THESE employees

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, stated that the state education department is researching the old pension plan and that the state government is "positive" about implementing the plan for teachers and other public servants in Maharashtra.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 05:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Maharashtra administration has now intimated that it is considering returning to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for teachers and government employees after the Himachal Pradesh government honoured its election pledge and did so for government employees.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, stated that the state education department is researching the old pension plan and that the state government is "positive" about implementing the plan for teachers and other public servants in Maharashtra. (Also Read: 'Got laid off for the 3rd time in 4 months': IT employee writes heart-rending post after being fired from Google)

At a rally for the Legislative Council elections in Thane, Shinde stated, "The state education department is investigating the old pension programme." Government employees receive a defined pension under the previous pension plan, equal to 50% of the final drawn wage. However, under the new pension plan, government employees are required to contribute a portion of their current salaries to their pensions. (Also Read: IT layoffs 2023: Around 3000 employees are being fired every day in January by tech giants)

"The previous pension plan for teachers and government employees, non-aided institutions, and a 25% reservation in English-medium schools are all supported by the government. The old pension system is being studied by the education department "According to the news source PTI, Shinde stated.

The opposition has targeted the state administration over projects moving to neighbouring states, and Shinde questioned the status of MoUs signed by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Shinde stated his government will respond to the opposition with action. Shinde led a state government delegation to the just finished Davos meeting, where the state government received numerous investment ideas.

