IT layoffs 2023: Around 3000 employees are being fired every day in January by tech giants

New Delhi: Around 3,000 tech workers are now being let off every day on average in January across the globe, including in India, as more Big Tech companies like Microsoft and Google join the ongoing layoff season. The frequency of the firings has increased as concerns about a worldwide economic recession have grown. 166 IT companies have fired more than 65,000 workers so far.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, stated that 12,000 people, or around 6 percent of its total, would be let go. The business will be "making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall staff by 10,000 employees until the end of FY23 Q3 (third quarter)," according to Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who made the announcement last week. (Also Read: CEO Sundar Pichai reveals the reason behind Google layoff; Read details inside)

Earlier this year, Amazon stated it will fire 18,000 employees worldwide, including roughly 1,000 in India. 154,336 employees were let go by more than 1,000 organisations in 2022, according to data from the layoffs monitoring website Layoffs.fyi. (Also Read: Union Budget 2023: From tax relief to creating jobs, five MAJOR expectations from upcoming budget)

The massive tech layoffs of 2022 are still going on in the new year, and Indian startups and enterprises are also among the top employers of layoffs.

(With inputs from IANS)