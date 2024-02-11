trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720268
Mcap Of 4 Most Valued Firms Jumps Rs 2.18 Lakh Cr; LIC, SBI Lead Gainers

Shares of TCS jumped 4 percent on Tuesday, taking its market valuation to above Rs 15 lakh crore.

|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 02:32 PM IST|Source: PTI
Mcap Of 4 Most Valued Firms Jumps Rs 2.18 Lakh Cr; LIC, SBI Lead Gainers File Photo

New Delhi: Four of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 2.18 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with Life Insurance Corporation and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and SBI were the gainers. They collectively added Rs 2,18,598.29 crore in market capitalisation. (Also Read: FPIs Infuse Over Rs 15,000 Cr In Debt Market In February)

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC faced erosion from their valuation to the tune of Rs 1,06,631.39 crore. Last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 490.14 points or 0.67 percent. (Also Read: Latest HDFC Bank FD Rates 2024: How Much Return Will You Get From Fixed Deposit? Check Here)

Market valuation of LIC jumped Rs 86,146.47 crore to Rs 6,83,637.38 crore. The share price of LIC on Monday jumped nearly 6 per cent to hit the Rs 1,000 mark for the first time. SBI added Rs 65,908.26 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,46,365.02 crore.

Market valuation of TCS climbed Rs 61,435.47 crore to Rs 15,12,743.31 crore and that of Reliance advanced Rs 5,108.09 crore to reach Rs 19,77,136.54 crore. Shares of TCS jumped 4 percent on Tuesday, taking its market valuation to above Rs 15 lakh crore.

However, market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 32,963.94 crore to Rs 10,65,808.71 crore. The valuation of ITC eroded by Rs 30,698.62 crore to Rs 5,18,632.02 crore. Mcap of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 16,132.15 crore to Rs 6,31,044.50 crore and that of Infosys went lower by Rs 10,044.09 crore to Rs 6,92,980.35 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 9,779.06 crore to Rs 7,09,254.77 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever diminished by Rs 7,013.53 crore to Rs 5,69,587.91 crore. In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, LIC, State Bank of India, Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

