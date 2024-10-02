McKinsey May Increase Office Attendance Requirements: Check Details

New Delhi: McKinsey is considering increasing the number of in-office days for its staff across North America as it aims to reduce remote work. Senior partners in Miami and Boston hired at upcoming changes during town halls, suggesting employees may soon be expected to work from the office more frequently, according to Bloomberg. This potential shift could also impact consultants who are "on the beach"—a term used for those between projects.

Are McKinsey employees dissatisfied with the decision?

Some McKinsey employees have expressed frustration over the company's potential shift toward limiting remote work, according to a report. Consultants who typically work remotely when not assigned to a project voiced their discontent as they usually only come into the office for client meetings or on-site visits.

Eric Kutcher, a senior partner and chair of McKinsey’s North America business, addressed the situation in a memo, explaining, “Our approach will balance the best of in-person apprenticeship and connectivity with what we have learned over the past few years." He emphasized that the firm will "define a renewed set of expectations, not a policy," as has been the tradition at McKinsey. He added, "We know that spending time in person — in client team rooms and in our offices — leads to better apprenticeship, stronger client impact, more innovation, and a stronger social fabric."

More companies demand employees to work from office

More companies are tightening their remote work policies and pushing employees to spend more time in the office. McKinsey’s competitor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, recently informed its UK staff that they must now work at least 60 per cent of the time in the office or at client sites, compared to the previous requirement of two to three days a week. Similarly, Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy, announced that starting January, employees will be required to be in the office five days a week, up from three days.

McKinsey’s own research shows that flexible work is particularly valued by women. In its recent Women in the Workplace report, the company highlighted that employees see hybrid work as a way to boost productivity and reduce burnout with women especially appreciating the focused time remote work offers.