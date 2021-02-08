Modi govt distributes Rs 3,000 to each of 7 lakh workers of THIS state: Details here

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has disbursed Rs 3,000 to each of the 7 lakh tea garden workers in Assam on Saturday (February 6). The total allocation is of Rs 224 crore.

Addressing a function organised to distribute financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each to 7,46,667 tea garden workers FM Nirmala Sitharaman, state finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government would increase the minimum wages of tea garden workers in the state within 10 days. Sarma said that the proposal to raise the minimum wages of the tea garden workers would be finalised in the next Cabinet meeting.

Under the Assam Cha Bagichhar Dhan Puraskar Mela Scheme, Rs 3,000 each is credited to the bank accounts of 7,46,667 tea workers. These workers had previously received Rs 5,000 in two installments by way of direct benefit transfer (DBT).

On February 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the Foundation Stone of two hospitals and launched ‘Asom Mala’, a programme for state highways and major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur District, Assam.

The Prime Minister said that modern roads and infrastructure has a major role in increasing Assam’s capabilities. Keeping this in mind, ‘Asom Mala’ has been started in line with ‘Bharat Mala Project”. Shri Modi said that during last few years thousands of kilometer long roads and many bridges have been constructed in the state. He expressed hope that Asom Mala project will fulfil the dreams of the state to have a network of broad roads and connectivity for all villages and modern cities. “These works will gain new momentum in coming days as unprecedented emphasis has been place on infrastructure in this Budget for rapid growth and progress”, said the Prime Minister.