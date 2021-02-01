Union Budget 2021-22 has vision of 'self-reliance'; villages and farmers at its heart: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Union Budget 2021, saying it has the vision of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) and addresses all sections of the society while keeping farmers and villages at its heart. "This Budget has a special focus on strengthening the agriculture sector and boosting farmers' income. Villages and farmers are at its heart," PM Modi said.

The budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector, the prime minister said in his televised remarks on the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

PM Modi said the Budget has been presented in extraordinary circumstances and has a sense of reality as well as a confidence of development in it. It has the vision of Aatmanirbharta' and addresses all sections of the society, he asserted.

"We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, creation of new opportunities for our youth, giving a new dimension to human resources, develop new sectors for infrastructure development, and moving towards technology and bringing new reforms in this Budget," he said.

It's a pro-active Budget that gives a boost to wealth as well as wellness, PM Modi said. This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of the country, he said, adding that it has provided for a record increase in allocation towards infrastructure building.

He added, "Many thought we will put the tax burden on the common man. However, we focused on a transparent Budget. The Budget focuses on increasing farmers' income, several measures have been taken in this direction. Farmers will be able to get loans easily. Provisions have been made to strengthen APMC markets with the help of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund," said PM Modi.

"Today's Budget shows India's confidence and will instil self-confidence in the world. The Budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society. Union Budget 2021-22 has been presented amid unprecedented circumstances," added the PM.