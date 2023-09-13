trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661914
NewsBusinessEconomy
LPG

Modi Govt's BIG ANNOUNCEMENT On LPG Connections To Women Under Ujjwala Scheme

The union cabinet approved Rs 1,650 crore subsidy for new LPG connection under Ujjwala scheme for providing 75 lakh new connections.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Modi Govt's BIG ANNOUNCEMENT On LPG Connections To Women Under Ujjwala Scheme

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for release of 75 lakh LPG connections over three years from Financial Year 2023-24 to 2025-26, said an official release.  

The total financial implication will be Rs.1650 crore for per connection at following rates:


14.2 kg Single Bottle Connection – Rs.2200 per connection
5 kg Double Bottle Connection – Rs.2200 per connection
5 kg Single Bottle Connection – Rs.1300 per connection

As per the existing modalities of Ujjawala 2.0, the first refill and stove will also be provided free of cost to Ujjwala beneficiaries.

A targeted subsidy of Rs.200 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for upto 12 refills per year is being provided to PMUY consumers.  Without continuation of PMUY, eligible poor households may not be able to get their due benefit under the scheme.

LPG connections to poor households will provide access to clean cooking fuel helps in addressing health problems caused by use of traditional sources of cooking fuel such as fire-wood, coal, cowdung etc.  This will in turn enhance productivity of women, raise their quality of life by removing drudgery associated with collection of wood and insure them against non-availability of cooking fuel, at times, the release added.

Some eligible households still do not have LPG connection.  This is due to multiple reasons – new households are formed every year as a result of rising population, marriages, migration, nuclearlisation of families, left over households, extremely remote locations etc.  There is demand for 15 lakh PMUY connections and as on 31.08.2023, as per official data.

PMUY has been widely praised as a successful social welfare scheme which has majorly contributed to increase in LPG penetration in the country from 62% in 2016 to near saturation now.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train