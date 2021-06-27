Mumbai's Andheri railway station to get a new look, IRSDC to redevelop the station in two phases

Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) is redeveloping Mumbai's Andheri station as part of its drive to develop railway stations across the country.

IRSDC will be redeveloping Andheri Railway Station in a phased manner; the overall area of redevelopment is 4.31 acres, of which 2.1 acres is for Phase 1 construction, and the rest is for the Phase 2 construction.

In addition to Andheri, IRSDC will also be redeveloping Dadar, Kalyan, Thakurli, Bandra, CSMT, Thane and Borivali stations in Mumbai.

The project cost for Phase 1 redevelopment is Rs 218 crores."In addition to Andheri, IRSDC will be redeveloping Dadar, Kalyan, Thakurli, Bandra, CSMT, Thane, and Borivali stations in Mumbai. The work across these projects is at different stages and is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame, S.K. Lohia, MD & CEO, IRSDC, said.

IRSDC is working on 63 stations, and RLDA is working on 60 stations. As per current estimates, the total investment needed for the redevelopment of 123 stations along with real estate development is about Rs 50,000 crore.

The redeveloped Andheri Railway station shall be 100% divyang-accessible and to be developed on the green building concept.

One of the busiest stations on the Western Railway Network, Andheri, serves two major railway lines: Harbour Line that runs towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or Panvel, and the Western Line connecting Churchgate and Dahanu. The Varsova – Andheri – Ghatkopar Metro Line Station is situated next to the station on the east side. Andheri is a major station for long-distance trains and handles approximately 4.2 lakh passengers per day.

It has nine platforms with platforms No. 8 and 9 dedicated for long-distance trains, while the remaining for suburban trains.

