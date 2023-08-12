trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647919
Net Direct Tax Collections Stand At Rs 5.84 Lakh Crore, 17% Higher Than Last Fiscal

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said that the collections from direct taxes, which include personal income tax and corporate tax, up to August 10, 2023, continue to register "steady growth".

Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 08:22 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Net direct tax collection for the current financial year is Rs 5.84 lakh crore.
  • The collections are 32.03 percent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for 2023-24.
  • Net direct tax collection for the current fiscal is 17.33% higher than the previous fiscal.

New Delhi: Net direct tax collection for the current financial year is Rs 5.84 lakh crore, which is 17.33 percent more than net collections recorded during the corresponding period of last year, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. The collections are 32.03 percent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for 2023-24

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said that the collections from direct taxes, which include personal income tax and corporate tax, up to August 10, 2023, continue to register "steady growth". (Also Read: A South Indian Who Worked As A Utensils Cleaner Left Home With Only Rs 200 In Hand Is Now The Owner Of A Million-Dollar Firm, Earning In Crores)

On a gross basis, direct tax collection grew 15.73 percent to Rs 6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in the current fiscal, while refunds worth Rs 69,000 crore have been issued till date, which are 3.73 percent higher than last year. (Also Read: Bengaluru's Rockstar Rapido Driver: Meet The Rider Whose 'Royal Enfield Hunter' Is Making Waves In India's Silicon Valley)

India collects direct taxes mainly through corporate and personal income tax.

