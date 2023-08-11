New Delhi: When someone offers a car or transportation for you to attend their important event, you truly feel like a VIP. Such actions are typical in a nation like India where hospitality is equated with how gods should be treated. But have you ever come across this situation in a professional setting?

Well, a resident of Bengaluru did when he decided to take a Rapido ride to an event, only to learn that the rider wasn't just on a fancy bike, but was also a staff member of the organisation that was holding the event he wanted to attend!

Isn't this the same as waiting for a person assigned by the company to pick you up? however, paying for it yourself!



As he was making his way to an event, Twitter user Nishit Patel posted this amazing experience with a Rapido booking. You won't believe the weird Peak Bengaluru moment I had today, he recalled.

My Rapido captain drew up next to a Royal Enfield Hunter as I was heading to a Kubernetes meetup. It transpires that he works as a DevOps engineer for a firm that oversees enterprise Kubernetes clusters. In the tech hub of India, it's just another day. Exactly by chance!

Social media users quickly responded to this amazing occurrence with their thoughts. Someone jokingly observed, "Bro's maximising his efficiency. Getting paid to go to Kubernetes meetup" "Did you ask (about) his turnover from the side business?" a different person mockingly questioned.

In addition, Patel revealed that he had reserved a Rapido transport while in transit to a cloud computing-related event during a conversation with Moneycontrol. He was shocked to see the rider approach the stunning Royal Enfield Hunter. Patel struck up a chat with the cyclist out of curiosity and discovered that he was also an engineer.

He revealed, adding that the rider was uninformed of and had no connection to the event, "He was working in the same company that was curating the event that I was going to attend."

However, when the voyage was over and Patel had paid the fare of Rs. 80, the two parted ways, but the bond they had formed truly embodied the ideal Peak Bengaluru moment.