Nokia Wins Multi-billion 5G Deal From Bharti Airtel For India Operations

New Delhi: Nokia on Wednesday said it has been awarded a multi-year, multi-billion extension deal by Bharti Airtel to deploy 4G and 5G equipment across India.

This strategic partnership with Nokia will “future-proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience along with a network that will be eco-friendly to minimise environmental impact,” said Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD, Bharti Airtel.

As part of the deal, for which financials were not disclosed, Nokia will deploy equipment from its ‘5G AirScale’ portfolio, including base stations, baseband units and the latest generation of Massive MIMO radios, powered by its ‘ReefShark System-on-Chip’ technology.

These solutions will enhance Airtel’s network with exceptional 5G capacity and coverage and support its network evolution. Furthermore, Nokia will modernize Airtel's existing 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment, which can also support 5G, said the company.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said that this agreement “further solidifies our long-standing collaboration with Airtel and our footprint in India”.

“Our industry-leading AirScale portfolio and AI-based services will enhance the energy efficiency of Airtel’s network, enabling premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers,” he added.

Airtel will also be leveraging Nokia's MantaRay Network Management for intelligent network monitoring and management that uses AI-based tools covering digital deployment, optimization and technical support.

Nokia has collaborated with Airtel for over two decades, providing 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network equipment.

They recently launched the Green 5G Initiative, aimed at improving the energy efficiency of Airtel's network and reducing carbon emissions, in line with the company’s ambitious emission reduction targets.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel reported 168 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 3,593 crore in Q2 FY25, from Rs 1,341 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharti Airtel posted quarterly revenue at Rs 41,473 crore – up 12 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong momentum in India and sustained constant currency growth in Africa.

Its India business clocked quarterly revenues of Rs 31,561 crore – up 16.9 per cent, “backed by improved realisations in mobile segment and sustained momentum in Homes and Airtel Business.”