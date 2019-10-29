Now, OTP-based cancellation process for tickets booked by IRCTC authorised agents

In an apparent effort to make refund system more transparent and customer-friendly for reserved e-tickets which are cancelled or which are fully waitlisted dropped tickets, Indian Railways on Tuesday implemented a new OTP (One time Password) based refund system. Under the new system implemented by Indian Railways PSU and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), an OTP will be received as SMS on the registered mobile number of the passenger. The new system is applicable to those e-tickets which are booked through IRCTC authorised agents only.

Under this new system, whenever a ticket booked through authorised IRCTC agent is cancelled by the customer or fully waitlisted dropped ticket, OTP SMS will be sent on the mobile number of customer/passenger along with the refund amount. The OTP will be sent to mobile number provided by the customer/passenger to the agent at the time of booking. The customer/passenger will then be required to share the OTP with the agent who booked the ticket, for getting the refund amount.

It is expected that the OTP-based refund process will ensure more transparency in the system to the advantage of the customer. It is a user friendly facility wherein passenger will come to know about the exact refund amount received by agent on his behalf against cancelled ticket or fully waitlisted dropped ticket.

The objective of the scheme is to streamline the cancellation refund process further so that cancellation amount is refunded timely to the customer by the agents.

In order to get benefit of the scheme, the customer must provide correct mobile number of one of the passengers to the IRCTC authorised agent at the time of booking reserved rail e-tickets. The customer/passenger should also ensure that the agent records his or her mobile number correctly at the time of booking reserved rail e-tickets.