Ola, Uber rides become expensive in Mumbai, courtesy fuel price hike

New Delhi: The effect of rising petrol and diesel prices has now started to haunt the common person. In Mumbai, cab aggregators Ola and Uber have reportedly increased the fares of their cab aggregating service by up to 15%. Both the app-based aggregators have increased the fares in different states of the country due to rising fuel rates there.

Officials of the cab aggregation firms said that the drivers were demanding an increase in the fare of cab service due to the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the financial capital of India and other metro cities.

At present, the price of one litre of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 107.54 while diesel is selling at Rs 97.45 per litre in the city.

Petrol and diesel prices have increased in the country rapidly in the past two months. As a result, Mahanagar Gas Limited also increased the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for its customers in the city.

Ola and Uber’s drivers are feeling the pinch of rising fuel prices, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Drivers had previously demonstrated a march requesting the firms to increase the fares to increase their commissions. Also Read: Facebook, Instagram to invest over Rs 7,400 crore to promote content creators

Drivers had demanded to increase the fare based on the increase in the fares of black-yellow taxis and auto-rickshaws in the state. The fares of black and yellow taxis and auto-rickshaws were increased in Mumbai on March 1, 2021. Also Read: Passengers in Delhi will now be able to track DTC buses on Google Maps

