Passengers in Delhi will now be able to track DTC buses on Google Maps

New Delhi: In a bid to smoothen the intracity journey for Delhiites, the Delhi government has inked a partnership with Google to roll out a technology that will enable commuters to track bus locations, arrival and departure times, and routes on a real-time basis. Passengers will be able to get all the details on their smartphones using Google Maps.

On the partnership with Google, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the status of 3,000 buses can be tracked on a real-time basis using the Google Maps app on smartphones. "Status of around 3,000 buses is live. This will help passengers to track buses through Google Maps. More DTC buses will be integrated soon," Gahlot said.

The minister added that Google has teamed up with the Delhi Transport Ministry to show real-time bus information. Besides the live tracking, passengers will be able to get an estimate of how long their trip is going to take on the app. Travellers will also get information in case the bus is delayed. “Google Transit will automatically update the times in line with the new conditions,” he added.

"With today`s partnership with Google Maps, Delhi joins the league of global cities that seamlessly provides real-time information of public transport so that people are able to plan their journeys to the minute," he said.

Meanwhile, the minister has also expressed hope that this collaboration will encourage several other transit apps to tap into the open data portal of the Transport department and create innovative solutions to make Delhi`s public transport system the default choice for everyone, according to a report by ANI.