OTT vs Cinemas: Here's how they will co-exist, explains Pretty Kaur D

The pandemic has altered our perception of the 'new normal.' Life has been interrupted, and the world has had to make numerous adjustments as a result. Some of these changes are only temporary, and after the pandemic is ended, things will return to normal. However, certain alterations will be permanent.

The cinema-and-OTT combo that has evolved since the pandemic's start has sparked one of the most heated arguments. While many believe that the damage to India's theatrical industry would be irreversible, others believe that 2022 will be the biggest year in the country's history at the box office.

The pandemic's shadow lingered in 2021, but unlike in 2020, the industry fared well. While many big films, such as Shershaah, Mimi, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Sardar Udham, were released on OTT platforms, others, such as Sooryavanshi, Mumbai Saga, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Bell Bottom, Antim: The Final Truth, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and 83, were released in theatres as well.

This aided in the revival of the exhibition industry while also demonstrating that OTT and theatre can coexist.