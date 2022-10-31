Petrol, Diesel Price on October 31: Check latest fuel rates in your city today

New Delhi: Amid the cut down in the supply of crude oil and the deployment of Covid 19 in China, Brent crude futures dropped 0.4 per cent to $95.41 per barrel after a huge slash on Friday by 1.2 per cent. While, WTI crude was at $87.67 a barrel, down 0.3 per cent, after slashing 1.3 per cent on Friday. Additionally, offsetting signs concerns helped the crude oil prices drop down.

On Friday, Brent futures slid $1.41 to $95.55 a barrel while the US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.25 to $87.83.

Despite the topsy-turvy journey of crude oil in the international market, petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable in India. The gasoline and diesel prices are revised every midnight in India depending on the global situation. As on October 31, Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital Delhi.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. October 31, 2022, in your city:

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.