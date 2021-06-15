Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, June 15, 2021: Fuel prices kept unchanged, check rates in your city

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were kept on pause on Tuesday after rates breached new levels on Monday.

Fuel prices were hiked on Monday leading to diesel rates cross Rs 100 per litre mark in the country. Petrol price was increased by 29-30 paise per litre and diesel too by 28-30 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 96.4 per litre, while diesel is now priced at 87.28 per litre.

Disel prices have been pushed beyond Rs 100 per litre mark in Shriganganagar of Rajasthan. Petrol is now above Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on June 14, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 96.41 87.28 Mumbai 102.58 94.70 Chennai 97.69 91.92 Kolkata 96.34 90.12

Check petrol, diesel prices in your city, here is how to do it

In India, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily in the morning at 6 AM. Anyone can easily check the rate of petrol and diesel by sending an SMS to 9224992249. All you need to is type RSP <space> Petrol Pump Dealer Code and send it to 9224992249. You can find the RSP code of your locality by visiting the official site of the petrol pump near you.

But why are fuel prices constantly on the rise?

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The excise tax levied by the Central and state government one of the reasons behind fuel price hike.

Fuel rates in the international market determine the rates of oil prices in India. When global fuel prices go up, OMCs hike prices in the country.

Live TV

#mute