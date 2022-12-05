New Delhi: Early trading saw a little increase in oil prices as OPEC+ countries reiterated their production goals ahead of Monday's start of a European Union embargo and price limitations on Russian crude. Additionally, additional Chinese cities over the weekend loosened COVID-19 regulations, which is encouraging for the country's gasoline demand.

The price of Brent crude futures increased by 39 cents, to $85.96 per barrel, while the price of WTI crude futures increased by 37 cents to $80.35 per barrel. Despite the hip-hop trend of prices of crude oil in the global markets, petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable in India. However, the price of gasoline and diesel in India has stayed largely steady since the central government cut the tax charge. (Also Read: BIZARRE: Wedding invitation with stock market lingo goes viral; Check THIS amazing marriage card)

The Center reduced the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in May of this year, which resulted in the last big decrease in fuel prices. In India, the price of gasoline and diesel is updated every midnight based on the global situation. Delhi's current per-liter prices are Rs 96.72 for gasoline and Rs 89.62 for diesel. (Also Read: More worries for government as two more HOSPITALS fall prey to CYBERATTACK after AIIMS: Deets inside)

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. December 05, 2022, in your city:

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre, Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre