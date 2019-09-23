close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
petrol price

Petrol price spikes to Rs 73.91 in Delhi

Earlier, petrol was being sold at Rs 73.62 in Delhi. It may be noted that oil prices surged more than 15 per cent to their highest level in nearly four months after an attack on Saudi Arabia`s oil facilities that knocked out more than five per cent of global oil supply.

Petrol price spikes to Rs 73.91 in Delhi

New Delhi: With Rs 0.29 hike, the price of petrol on Monday jumped to Rs 73.91 in the national capital. Earlier, petrol was being sold at Rs 73.62 in Delhi. It may be noted that oil prices surged more than 15 per cent to their highest level in nearly four months after an attack on Saudi Arabia`s oil facilities that knocked out more than five per cent of global oil supply.

However, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had explicitly said that there will be no effect on oil distribution and supply in the country following attacks on the oil stabilisation centres of Saudi oil giant Aramco.

Live TV

"It is unfortunate that the oil stabilisation centres of Aramco have been attacked. Following the attacks, top executives of Aramco have been contacted. Indian Ambassador in Riyadh contacted the senior management of Aramco to ensure a steady supply to India," Pradhan had said. "We have reviewed our overall crude oil supplies for the month of September with our Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). We are confident there would be no supply disruption to India. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation," he added.

Tags:
petrol priceDelhi Petrol price
Next
Story

No plans to revise fiscal deficit target, cut spending: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Must Watch

PT15M48S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day