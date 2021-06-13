Platform ticket sales resume at 8 stations of Delhi division with a price hike, check details

New Delhi: With the slowdown in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Northern Railways has decided to resume platform ticket sales at eight major stations of the Delhi Division. In a statement, Northern Railways said that the decision has been taken after reviewing the COVID-19 pandemic situation to facilitate passenger service.



“It has been decided to re-start the sale of platform tickets at eight major stations of Delhi Division,” Northern Railways said in a statement. The announcement was made by Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway.

However, Northern Railways has also increased the price of the platform ticket to Rs 30 to ensure social distancing at the stations. “The rates of the platform ticket have been increased to Rs 30 per platform ticket in order to prevent unnecessary crowding at the station,” it said.



Stations offering platform tickets

Passengers can now buy platform ticket at New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Meerut City, Ghaziabad, Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Delhi Cantt railway stations, according to the latest notice of the Northern Railways. Also Read: Indian Railways commissions Wi-Fi at 6,000th Railway station, check full list of state-wise Wi-Fi facility at stations

The railway’s division is likely to re-open the sale of platform tickets in other stations according to the demand and COVID-19 situation. On Friday (June 11), Delhi witnessed just 238 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest in nearly 90 days.

The positivity rate in the capital city has also dripped to 0.31%, giving confidence to government authorities to re-open services important to run the economy. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the coronavirus situation was “quite under control” even with the announced certain relaxations in the lockdown in the city. Also Read: 9 big companies in race to get New Delhi Railway station re-development project worth Rs 6,500 crore

