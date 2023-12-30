trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704320
NewsBusinessEconomy
PM MODI AYODHYA VISIT

PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: PM Meets Ujjwala Scheme Beneficiaries, Shared Tea - Watch

It's noteworthy that Meera Manjhi is a special beneficiary, being the 10 crore person to benefit from the PM Ujjwala Yojana.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 02:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: PM Meets Ujjwala Scheme Beneficiaries, Shared Tea - Watch File Photo

New Delhi: After the inauguration of Ayodhya railway station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proceeded to the Valmiki Airport. On the way, he made a surprise visit to the home of Meera Manjhi, a beneficiary of the PM Ujjwala Yojana. There, they shared tea. During the visit, the Prime Minister met with Meera and celebrated the occasion.

It's noteworthy that Meera Manjhi is a special beneficiary, being the 10 crore person to benefit from the PM Ujjwala Yojana. The Prime Minister's plane landed at the Valmiki Airport.

After that, his convoy set off towards the Ayodhya Dham Junction. Along the barricades on the route, people had been waiting since morning to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

He greeted them as he stepped out of the car. Continuous flower showering accompanied the Prime Minister on the way. Today, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate projects worth Rs 15,700 crores.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham Junction. During the eight-kilometer roadshow preceding it, people gave him a warm welcome. The Prime Minister flagged off six Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains by showing the green flag.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu