PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: PM Meets Ujjwala Scheme Beneficiaries, Shared Tea - Watch

New Delhi: After the inauguration of Ayodhya railway station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proceeded to the Valmiki Airport. On the way, he made a surprise visit to the home of Meera Manjhi, a beneficiary of the PM Ujjwala Yojana. There, they shared tea. During the visit, the Prime Minister met with Meera and celebrated the occasion.

It's noteworthy that Meera Manjhi is a special beneficiary, being the 10 crore person to benefit from the PM Ujjwala Yojana. The Prime Minister's plane landed at the Valmiki Airport.

After that, his convoy set off towards the Ayodhya Dham Junction. Along the barricades on the route, people had been waiting since morning to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

He greeted them as he stepped out of the car. Continuous flower showering accompanied the Prime Minister on the way. Today, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate projects worth Rs 15,700 crores.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham Junction. During the eight-kilometer roadshow preceding it, people gave him a warm welcome. The Prime Minister flagged off six Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains by showing the green flag.