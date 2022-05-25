New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 26, will inaugurate 1152 houses built in Chennai as part of the Light House Project, in what could be a big boost to the infrastructure sector in Tamil Nadu. The project was built under PM Awas Yojana-Urban at a cost of Rs 116 crore. The projects make use of the best of new-age global technologies, materials & processes in the construction sector, according to a report by ANI. For instance, Precast Concrete Construction System, which is used in the US and Finland, is deployed in the newly constructed project.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects at 6 sites across India on 1st January 2021. According to the report, he has been regularly reviewing the status of the project through drone-based monitoring.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation five projects worth more than Rs 2,900 crore. The projects include the 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs 500 crore, which will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region.

Another project is the 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram-Chengalpattu. Constructed at a cost of more than Rs 590 crore, the project will facilitate the running of more suburban services, offering more options to travellers while improving their comfort. Also Read: Sensex tumbles over 300 points in volatile trade

Meanwhile, PM Modi will participate in an event on May 26 to celebrate 20 years of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. He will also dedicate to the nation and the foundation stone of 11 projects worth more than Rs 31,400 crore in Chennai, the PM office said on Tuesday, May 24. Also Read: Nothing Phone 1 to launch on July 21? Transparent back, wireless charging and more could feature

-- With inputs from wires